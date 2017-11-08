Ducks' Jared Boll: Lands on IR

Boll (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Boll was rocked by two punches during his scrap with LA's Andy Andreoff in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings, so the fact that he's dealing with an injury doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 31-year-old forward, who has potted one goal in eight games this season, can be considered out indefinitely.