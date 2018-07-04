Jared Boll: Calls it a career

Boll officially announced his retirement after 11 NHL seasons Wednesday, The Athletic reports.

Boll spent nine seasons with the Blue Jackets and two more in Anaheim, averaging 118 PIM and roughly 94 hits per campaign. He'd only amass 66 points over 579 career games, but Boll always stood up for his teammates, and he really made a name for himself earlier in his career when almost every team had a designated enforcer. Nowadays, the NHL game is centered around speed and skill -- even for fourth-liners.