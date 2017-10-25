Ducks' Jared Boll: Watches from press box Tuesday

Boll was a healthy scratch during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia.

Boll averaged just 4:01 of ice time through the first six games of the season, so with Anaheim returning forwards to the lineup, it wasn't surprising to see him sit this contest out. He hasn't posted a double-digit point total since the 2010-11 campaign, so there aren't many fantasy settings where he moves the needle, and especially since Boll could have trouble slotting into the lineup going forward.