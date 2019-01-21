Ducks' Justin Kloos: Reassigned to San Diego
Kloos was sent down to AHL San Diego on Monday.
Kloos was acquired by the Ducks on Jan. 16. The 25-year-old dressed for one game, logging only 7:04 of ice time against the Devils on Jan. 19 but failed to record a point. While Kloos has yet to suit up for San Diego, the winger, as a member of the Iowa Wild, posted 30 points in 34 minor-league games before being traded.
