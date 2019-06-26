The Ducks extended Kloos a qualifying offer Tuesday.

Kloos performed well in the minors last season, racking up 18 goals and 45 points in 59 games. However, the 25-year-old has only appeared in two NHL games since turning pro in 2016-17, and there's no reason to believe he's going to be able to carve out a regular role with the big club in 2019-20.