Ducks' Justin Kloos: Receives qualifying offer
The Ducks extended Kloos a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Kloos performed well in the minors last season, racking up 18 goals and 45 points in 59 games. However, the 25-year-old has only appeared in two NHL games since turning pro in 2016-17, and there's no reason to believe he's going to be able to carve out a regular role with the big club in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...