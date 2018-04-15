Kloos was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The season ended for AHL Iowa, so Kloos jumps up a rank to provide extra depth. The 24-year-old had an excellent minor-league season, racking up 19 goals and 50 points in 76 games, but he won't slot into the Game 3 lineup.

