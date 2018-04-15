Wild's Justin Kloos: Ascends to big club
Kloos was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The season ended for AHL Iowa, so Kloos jumps up a rank to provide extra depth. The 24-year-old had an excellent minor-league season, racking up 19 goals and 50 points in 76 games, but he won't slot into the Game 3 lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...