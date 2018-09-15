Kossila has undergone hip surgery and will be out until Thanksgiving at the earliest, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Players have reported for training camp, going through routine physicals to determine their physical readiness for the upcoming season. There had been no word of a hip injury for Kossila until this point, so the latest tests must have brought the center's issue to light. Kossila signed a one-year contract extension in mid-July, but now he'll presumably sync up with AHL San Diego upon his eventual return.