Kossila was designated for waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kossila played in just eight games for the Ducks last year in which he registered one goal on 11 shots, four PIM and five hits while averaging 10:18 of ice time. The 27-year-old center will likely end up with AHL Toronto after clearing waives, though he could push for a roster spot during training camp.
