Kossila will start the 2020-21 season on loan with DEL club Red Bull Munchen.

With training camps expected to start soon, the reassignment of Kossila does seem a little strange. The Finn saw action in just 12 games for AHL Toronto last season in which he generated three goals and three assists. The 27-year-old center figures to be a long shot for the 23-man roster for Opening Night and will almost certainly spend the bulk of the season in the minors.