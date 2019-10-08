Maple Leafs' Kalle Kossila: Cut loose by Leafs
Toronto placed Kossila (undisclosed) on waivers Tuesday, yo reports.
Kossila has been recovering from an undisclosed injury he sustained during the Maple Leafs' second preseason contest, which is the only reason he's remained on the big club's roster this long. As long as he goes unclaimed, the 26-year-old will be assigned to AHL Toronto.
