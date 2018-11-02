The Ducks reassigned Kossila to AHL San Diego on Friday.

Kossila's stint with the big club didn't last long, which suggests one of the Ducks' injured forwards may be nearing a return to action. The 25-year-old forward won't have any fantasy value this season, but he'll continue to be one of the first players Anaheim turns to when dealing with injuries up front.

