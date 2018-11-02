Ducks' Kalle Kossila: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Ducks reassigned Kossila to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Kossila's stint with the big club didn't last long, which suggests one of the Ducks' injured forwards may be nearing a return to action. The 25-year-old forward won't have any fantasy value this season, but he'll continue to be one of the first players Anaheim turns to when dealing with injuries up front.
