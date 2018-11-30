The Ducks reassigne Kossila to AHL San Diego on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

The Ducks decided to send Kossila packing in order to make room on their roster for Hampus Lindholm, who has missed Anaheim's last six games due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old Finn will continue to be one of the first players Anaheim turns to when looking for reinforcements up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2018-19.