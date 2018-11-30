Ducks' Kalle Kossila: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Ducks reassigne Kossila to AHL San Diego on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Ducks decided to send Kossila packing in order to make room on their roster for Hampus Lindholm, who has missed Anaheim's last six games due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old Finn will continue to be one of the first players Anaheim turns to when looking for reinforcements up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...