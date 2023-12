Carlsson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.

Carlsson was injured Dec. 21 and is expected to miss the next 3-5 weeks. He was replaced on the top line by Trevor Zegras and could move down to center the second unit upon his return. Carlsson has eight goals and 15 points in 23 games as the Ducks were managing the number of games he was playing in, before the injury.