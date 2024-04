Carlsson notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Carlsson snapped a seven-game point drought when he set up a Troy Terry goal in the second period. This was also Carlsson's first power-play point since Dec. 13, though he had two lengthy injury absences in that time. The 19-year-old center is up to 25 points (eight on the power play), 96 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 49 appearances in his rookie campaign.