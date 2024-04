Carlsson posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Carlsson had five points over seven outings in April to salvage a positive finish to an eventful rookie year. He was strong with 29 points, 109 shots on net and a minus-11 rating, but between workload management and injuries, he ended up playing just 55 games. Carlsson figures to be the Ducks' top-line center in 2024-25, though the team around him will need to be stronger to help him build up his production.