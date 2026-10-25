Carlsson delivered an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Facing the team whose offer sheet this summer resulted in Carlsson re-signing with the Ducks for five years and $90 million, the 21-year-old rewarded his benefactors by opening the scoring for Anaheim midway through the second period and then setting up Beckett Sennecke for what proved to be the game-winner in the third. Carlsson has a pair of multi-point performances in the last three games, and through 11 contests to begin the season he's racked up three goals and 13 points, including eight points (one goal, seven assists) on the power play.