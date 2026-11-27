Carlsson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per Patrick Present of The Hockey News.

Carlsson will shift to injured reserve after missing each of the Ducks' last two games. Head coach Joel Quenneville stated Wednesday that he doesn't expect the 21-year-old star to be facing a long-term absence, so there's a chance that Carlsson's move could be made retroactive to his last appearance. When healthy, he's been an offensive engine for Anaheim with seven goals, 29 points, and 41 shots on net over 24 games this season. In his absence, Mikael Granlund and Roger McQueen should continue to center the team's top two lines. Carlsson's status will be closely monitored ahead of the first game where he's eligible to come off IR, which could be Tuesday against the Wild, depending on if the move was made retroactively.