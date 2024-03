Carlsson left Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks with a lower-body injury.

Carlsson collided with Alex Vlasic in the second period, and the Ducks' rookie got the worst of it. He needed assistance to the locker room after what appeared to be a knee-on-knee collision. Considering Carlsson has already missed time with a knee injury previously in the season, there's plenty of reason for concern for the 19-year-old. If the injury is severe, it could end his season.