Comtois scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Comtois tallied two minutes into the third period to get the Ducks within one, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The 22-year-old Comtois has been a pleasant surprise in 2020-21 with seven goals, two assists, 28 shots on net and 30 hits through 16 appearances. The second-round pick from 2017 will likely see his fantasy appeal limited to deeper formats.