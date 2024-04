Comtois was summoned from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Comtois accumulated 19 goals, 44 points and 109 PIM in 65 AHL contests during the 2023-24 campaign. He also picked up an assist and logged 13:04 of ice time in Carolina's regular-season finale against Columbus last Tuesday. If the Hurricanes stay healthy, Comtois probably won't see any game action in the playoffs