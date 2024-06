Comtois did not receive a qualifying offer from Carolina and will become an unrestricted free agent Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Comtois tried an assist in his only NHL appearance during the 2023-24 regular season. He scored 19 goals and 44 points in 65 AHL contests. The 25-year-old has 211 games of NHL experience and could secure a two-way deal this offseason.