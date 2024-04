Comtois was recalled from AHL Chicago on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Comtois hasn't seen any NHL action this season, but he's been solid in the AHL. The 25-year-old has registered 19 goals and 24 assists in 62 games played with Chicago. Carolina may be resting some key players for the team's regular-season finale against Columbus on Tuesday, so Comtois could see his first NHL action of the season against the Blue Jackets.