Comtois signed a minor-league contract with AHL Chicago on Sunday, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports.

Comtois will get a chance to play with the unaffiliated Wolves while he waits for an NHL option. It's believed if Comtois receives an NHL deal, the Wolves would release him to allow him to pursue the opportunity. He was on a professional tryout at Vegas' camp, but didn't make the roster.