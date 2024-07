Comtois signed a contract with Moscow Dynamo of the KHL on Thursday.

No terms were announced. The 25-year-old forward spent five seasons with the Ducks before playing one game at the NHL level in 2023-24 with Carolina. Comtois played 212 regular-season NHL games, scoring 38 goals and adding 49 assists. The feisty winger is young enough that he could eventually return to the NHL.