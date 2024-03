Comtois was designated for waivers by Carolina on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Comtois has been plying his trade in the minors with AHL Chicago, garnering 12 goals and 16 helpers in 45 contests with the Wolves. While the 25-year-old winger won't immediately get a look with the Canes, he almost certainly should earn a promotion at some point and get into his first NHL game of the season.