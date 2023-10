Comtois was released from his professional tryout agreement with Vegas on Monday, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comtois was unable to wrestle away a roster spot from Paul Cotter or Pavel Dorofeyev during training camp. As a result, the 24-year-old Comtois is back to being an unrestricted free agent. He recorded nine goals, 19 points, 89 shots on net and 81 hits in 64 games for Anaheim last season.