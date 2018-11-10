Comtois (lower body) was sent to AHL San Diego on Saturday for conditioning purposes, Mikael Lalancette of TVA Sports reports.

Comtois has missed the past eight games, so it's no surprise that the Ducks have placed him in the minors for conditioning. The Quebec native produced two goals and five assists over his first 10 NHL contests leading up to the unfortunate lower-body injury. He remains on injured reserve, but a conditioning assignment usually suggests that the player is on the verge of returning to action.