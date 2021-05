Comtois scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

The 22-year-old converted on a feed from Trevor Zegras at 7:11 of the first period. Comtois has enjoyed a breakout season with 15 goals, 31 points, 92 shots on net, 93 hits and 40 PIM through 54 contests. If he can retain his scoring touch and continue to play tough, he'll be a solid late-round pick for fantasy managers in 2021-22 drafts.