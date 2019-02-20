Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Assigned to AHL affiliate
The Ducks assigned Eaves to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Eaves has only appeared in nine NHL contests over the past two seasons due to a laundry list of injuries and illnesses, and now that he's been sent to the minors, it appears as though his professional playing career may be nearing its end. It remains to be seen if the 2003 first-round pick will report to San Diego, but if he declines to do so, he may simply retire.
