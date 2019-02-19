Patrick Eaves: Hits waivers

Eaves was placed on waivers by the Ducks on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Eaves has suited up in just nine games over the past two years for the Ducks and has been hampered by an illness among other injuries. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the 34-year-old forward will be assigned to AHL San Diego.

