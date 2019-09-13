Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Won't play in 2019-20

Eaves (illness) will miss the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign.

Eaves has been limited to just nine games over the past two campaigns due to various maladies and will be placed on long-term injured reserve at the start of the upcoming season. The 35-year-old forward only has one year remaining on his contract, so he'll almost certainly retire next offseason. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish his NHL career having racked up 132 goals and 242 points in 633 games spread over 14 seasons with six different teams.