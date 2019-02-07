Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Dealing with illness

Eaves is under the weather and won't be in the lineup versus Ottawa on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Eaves has been limited to a mere seven games this season due to various injuries, including a shoulder issue and most recently a back problem. With the veteran unavailable, Derek Grant or Adam Cracknell figures to slot back into the lineup. Given all the health issues that have plagued Eaves this year, it wouldn't be a shock to see him call it a career at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.