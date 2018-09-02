Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Plays in charity game
Eaves (shoulder) played in the Stars & Stripes Showdown, a charity game in the memory of Jim Johannson put on by USA Hockey.
Obviously, playing in a charity game is not like playing in an NHL game, even a preseason game. However, any positive sign is good news for Eaves. He missed all but two games last season after being misdiagnosed with Gullain-Barre Syndrome, and he also had shoulder surgery. If he felt confident enough in his shoulder to get on the ice, even in a game like this, the odds seem good he will be ready around the start of the NHL season.
