Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Skipping road trip
Eaves (shoulder) has elevated his activity recently, but Coach Rick Carlyle indicated Friday that Eaves will not join the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Eaves is believed to be nearing a return to the lineup, but his absence will extend through the weekend at a minimum and there's still no clear end date set at this point. He should return to a sizeable role when healthy, recording 51 points over 79 games in his last full season during 2016-17.
