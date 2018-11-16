Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Suffering from back spasms

Eaves is dealing with back spasms, but could return to action for Sunday's clash with Colorado, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

After being placed on IR, Sunday is the earliest Eaves was eligible to be activated anyway. The winger has been plagued by injuries the last few seasons and has been limited to just five game in 2018-19. In fact, the veteran has registered a point in more than a calendar year, with his last one a goal Oct. 11, 2017 against the Islanders.