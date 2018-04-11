Ducks' Reto Berra: Sent down Wednesday
Berra was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
With No. 1 goaltender John Gibson now healthy and expected to start Thursday's Game 1 against the Sharks, Berra was deemed surplus to requirements. Berra spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with San Diego, posting a 2.56 GAA and .925 save percentage over 30 outings. The Swiss netminder also appeared in five games with the Ducks this season and has 76 games on NHL experience, so he'll continue to be a depth option for Anaheim as they begin the postseason.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...