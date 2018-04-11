Berra was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

With No. 1 goaltender John Gibson now healthy and expected to start Thursday's Game 1 against the Sharks, Berra was deemed surplus to requirements. Berra spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with San Diego, posting a 2.56 GAA and .925 save percentage over 30 outings. The Swiss netminder also appeared in five games with the Ducks this season and has 76 games on NHL experience, so he'll continue to be a depth option for Anaheim as they begin the postseason.