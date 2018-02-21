Berra was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

A lower-body injury to No. 1 goalie John Gibson necessitated Berra's call-up to the NHL. Berra made a relief showing Feb. 3 against the Canadiens, stopping 20 of 22 shots on the road, but the Ducks have only needed him for one start this campaign. As a result, we can't recommend that you roster the Swiss tender in any fantasy format. However, our opinion of Berra would likely change if Ryan Miller was to sustain a malady of his own.