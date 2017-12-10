Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Could be ready Monday
Getzlaf (face) is trending towards being with the team for Monday's contest against the Hurricanes, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Getzlaf ran with the top line at Anaheim's practice Saturday, centering Rickard Rakell and Corey Perry in a possible preview of what the team could roll out upon the return of its captain. The Saskatchewan native was off to a nice start to the season before getting injured, posting seven points in his first six games, so a return ahead of schedule would be a welcome gesture for fantasy owners and the Ducks alike.
