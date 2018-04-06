Ducks' Ryan Miller: Facing Dallas
Miller will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Stars, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller was razor sharp in his last start Wednesday against Minnesota, turning aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced en route to a tidy 3-1 victory. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and extend his winning streak to three games in a favorable home matchup with a Stars squad that's only averaging 2.54 goals per game on the road this season, 27th in the NHL.
