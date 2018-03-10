Ducks' Ryan Miller: Plays well in loss

Miller allowed two goals, both of which came on the power play, on 37 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Friday.

The veteran goaltender stopped all 32 shots at even strength, yet that wasn't enough because the Stars man advantage struck twice, and the Ducks gave Miller little goal support. Miller's lost three straight decisions, but in all three, he's made at least 35 saves, and in two of the losses, the Ducks scored zero or one goal. Hopefully the Ducks can give him more offense in his next start, so he can improve upon his 8-6-6 record.