Miller signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Ducks on Wednesday, Puck Pedia reports.

Miller held out on a new deal until the status and logistics of the 2020-21 season were confirmed. With that squared away, he'll return for a fourth season in Anaheim. The 40-year-old netminder played 23 games last season as the backup to John Gibson, posting a 9-6-4 record with a .907 save percentage and a 3.10 GAA. The new NHL rules dictate that teams must carry three goalies all season, so Miller likely will share the backup duties with Anthony Stolarz.