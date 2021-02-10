Miller led the Ducks onto the ice for Tuesday's road game in Vegas, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Miller impressed head coach Dallas Eakins enough in a 2-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday to earn a second straight start. This isn't likely to be a long-term trend, as John Gibson is the unquestioned No. 1 for the Ducks. Gibson is unavailable Tuesday after requiring stitches for a facial laceration suffered in Monday's practice -- look for Anthony Stolarz to serve as the backup in Vegas. Miller has allowed seven goals on 83 shots through three appearances this season.