Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting in Arizona
Miller will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller struggled in his last start Sunday against the lowly Kings, surrendering three goals on 25 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his eighth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a surging Coyotes club that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.
