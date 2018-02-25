Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stopping pucks Saturday night

Miller will patrol the road crease in Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Since starter John Gibson (lower body) landed on injured reserve, Miller has kept the net empty despite 61 shots on goal. However, he struggled in four outings prior, winning just one decision and posting an unappealing .874 save percentage and 4.43 GAA. Drawing the Coyotes is an excellent chance to stay on the right track, as their 2.4 goals per game is second worst in the league.