Carrick underwent hip surgery in May and is facing a six-month absence, the team announced Wednesday. Additionally, Carrick was listed as injured reserve on the team's training camp roster.

Given his recovery timeline, Carrick shouldn't be expected back until at least November at the earliest. Prior to getting hurt last year, the 30-year-old center was mired in an 11-game goal drought during which he recorded just seven shots and one assist. With Carrick on the shelf, Benoit-Olivier Groulx could earn a spot in the Opening Night lineup.