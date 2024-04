Carrick scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Carrick snapped a 10-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The 32-year-old center is up to five points over 15 games with the Oilers, a slightly better pace than he showed with the Ducks. He's produced 16 points, 91 shots on net, 166 hits, 102 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 76 outings overall, mainly in a fourth-line role.