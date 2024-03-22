Carrick posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

Carrick has two points over his last three games, accounting for all of his offense across six contests since he was traded from the Ducks to the Oilers. The 32-year-old has mainly filled a fourth-line role with the Oilers, though the team's top-heavy forward group has led to him seeing a dramatic drop in actual ice time. He's at 13 points, 81 shots on net, 148 hits, 100 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 67 appearances this season.