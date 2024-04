Carrick notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Carrick has a helper in each of his last two games. The 32-year-old remains confined to a fourth-line center spot when he's able to draw in for the Oilers. On the year, he's produced 15 points, 84 shots on net, 157 hits, 102 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 71 appearances between the Oilers and the Ducks.