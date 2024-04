Carrick (undisclosed) missed Thursday's practice and won't play Friday versus Arizona, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Carrick has nine goals, 15 points, 102 PIM and 161 hits across 73 contests between Anaheim and Edmonton this season. He typically serves in a bottom-six capacity whenhealthy. Carrick's absence might lead to Derek Ryan drawing into the lineup against the Coyotes.