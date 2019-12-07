Play

Carrick was recalled by the Ducks on Saturday, per the AHL's transactions site.

Carrick has just three points in 25 career NHL games, including an assist in six games with the Ducks last season. Nick Ritchie suffered a lower-body injury Friday, and Ritchie's absence would pave the way for either Carrick or Maxime Comtois to crack Sunday's lineup in Winnipeg.

